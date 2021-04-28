SCC Unveils Community-Inspired Vision of ‘What Is Possible’ for Scajaquada Corridor

The long wait is over. Finally, the community can visually grasp the magnitude of a re-envisioned Scajaquada Corridor, free from the constraints of a highway that tears apart Delaware Park. For years, numerous groups and individual activists have been calling for a greater vision – one that would help to stitch together the park, the waterfront, and the city back together.

Now, “…after decades of work and two years of intensive community coordination,” there is a bold and beautiful ribbon-like park presented by members of the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition (SCC), including executive directors from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and GObike Buffalo, as well representatives from Blackrock Riverside Alliance, Grant-Amherst Business Association, Parkside Community Association, Restore Our Community Coalition, Preservation Buffalo Niagara, Buffalo Young Preservationists, Vision Niagara, and NYS Senator Sean Ryan.

The re-imagining of the Scajaquada Corridor is another critical boost for Buffalo, that would ripple forth in all directions. From the Niagara River, along Scajaquada Creek, to Delaware Park, and beyond, to “The Scar” (Humboldt Parkway) that ripped apart the East Side from the rest of the city, the impacts of this “historic, ecologically, and economically important” vision would finally put an end to the controversies that have surrounded this area of the city – just think of the missed opportunities, the tragedies, the number of lackluster plans, the ridiculous never-ending timeline, and the all around confrontational nature of this disjointed corridor.

The restoration of the parkway, the removal of the expressway, the reconnection to the water, the integration of SUNY Buffalo State College campus, the fluid park scape… these are things that we should all be getting behind, especially as Federal-State is now dedicating resources to broken and disruptive infrastructure.

“We finally have a bold vision to look forward to,” said Justin Booth, Executive Director of GObike Buffalo. “Ultimately, we were able to stop a bad plan that was solely dedicated to getting cars from point A to point B. What we are seeing here is a vision of what community members have been asking for – a concept that puts people first. Until this point, we didn’t have a visual presentation, so that people could see all of the possibilities (the bigger picture). We are finally at a place, where we can have more productive conversations with the Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council, especially in light of the federal government allocating resources to infrastructure and highway removals.”

Currently, there are a lot of factors already in play, such as the removal of the auto impound on Dart Street, the new Vision Niagara infrastructure that is underway, talks of returning the The Stone Arch Bridge to bike-ped activities, expansion plans at the Albright-Knox – all of these plans and visions are integral components that could all come together very nicely if we continue to think big, instead of continuing to place bandages on old wounds that are never able to heal.