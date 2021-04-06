Salvaging the 80-panel Grant Street Global Voices Mural

It was in 2012 that a significant mural was applied to a wall at 185 Grant Street, home to Lorigo’s. The Grant Street Global Voices Mural, created by Augustina Droze, consisted of 80 panels. Each of the panels is dedicated to the visionary accomplishments of West Side immigrants, refugees, and New Americans. The collective work was made possible thanks to artists and educators, as well as Buffalo Public School children, who identified the cultural image assets that consists of wide range of people who have contributed to the growth of the West Side over the years.

Unfortunately, the foundation of the work of art has not weathered well over the years, which has led a number of community activists to consider how to preserve various identifiable sections of the work. Due to the nature of the walls, it was very difficult to secure the panels longterm. The ones that didn’t come down on their own, will be removed on May 14, 2021. From there, Young Audiences of Western New York, in conjunction with Council Majority Leader David A. Rivera, will be distributing the panels to community partners that are interested in publicly displaying them throughout the West Side.

At this point, community members are being asked to apply for a section of the mural*, to be publicly displayed on school buildings, businesses, or at public gathering areas.

“We are working closely with the community, Council Majority Leader Rivera, and business owner, Mr. Lorigo, in order to determine the best solution for the preservation of the Grant Street Global Voices Mural,” said Executive Director of Young Audiences of Western New York, Amelia Schrader. “This project was originally created as a community wide initiative, so we want to ensure that this mural lives on throughout the same community that helped to bring it to life nearly a decade ago. Distributing panels from the mural will ensure that visitors, residents, and local entrepreneurs can continue to collectively celebrate the heritage of this proud global village for decades to come.”

“As a long-time supporter of the arts, I supported the Grant Street Mural as it was being created and mounted and I am still committed to supporting it as it is being taken down and re-homed. Over the past few months, my office has been working closely with Young Audiences of WNY to ensure that, just as there are many ways for self-expression through various forms of art, there are many ways that people will still be able to enjoy the Grant Street Mural,” said Council Majority Leader Rivera.

Applications for panels will be accepted through September 2021.

Community partners will be able to pick up their panels and commemorative print as early as May 14, 2021.

The application can be found here.

*Community partners who accept one or more panels to display will also receive a commemorative print of the mural to provide context to the panel on view. Young Audiences of Western New York will also provide panel recipients with a map highlighting all mural panel locations for the community to view while supporting local businesses and community centers in the Niagara District of Buffalo.