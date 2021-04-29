Revised Plan for 138 Allen up for Review

Slightly revised plans for redevelopment of 138 Allen Street and 71 Park Street will be reviewed by the Preservation Board today. Ellicott Development and Avalon Development are proposing a mix of 4,300 sq.ft. of commercial space and 22 market-rate apartments for site. The developers pulled the project from the previous Board meeting and are presenting a new plan today with modifications to proposed windows including reopening additional blocked in windows and adding larger storefront windows than previously planned.

The 45,000 sq.ft. complex, most recently occupied by P.L.U.M. Works and sold to Ellicott Development in July 2019, was constructed from 1870 to 1893. TRM Architect designed the reuse plan.

The project is adjacent to two Ellicott Development apartment buildings. Ellicott converted the former University Club building at Delaware and Allen Street into 14 one and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 850 sq.ft. to slightly over 2,000 sq.ft. “The Bellasara” opened in August 2001. In 2011, the University Club’s athletic facilities, last occupied by Allentown Athletix, were converted into ten additional apartments and 1,800 sq.ft. of commercial space.