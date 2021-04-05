Renovation of the Crane Branch Library includes Rooftop Feature

There’s an exciting development brewing at the Crane Branch Library on Elmwood Avenue. Not only is the library undergoing significant improvements to its building systems, along with American Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades, once complete there will be a rooftop accessible to the public.

For years, I have thought that the Crane Library rooftop would be one of the nicest gathering spots along all of Elmwood Avenue. It will be interesting to see how the rooftop feature plays out – personally, I believe that this would be the perfect spot to have an outdoor meeting, sipping a coffee and overlooking the street.

The project has been carefully planned with only minimal closures required.

The new project is being conducted by Architectural Resources, City of Buffalo, and Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries. The interior of the circa 1955 structure has appeared to be a bit dated, but that’s all about to change, as you can see with the A|R renderings.

There appears to be much better flow and organization to the space, while also benefitting from the addition of current-day amenities such as streamlined computer work stations (with partition dividers).

The project encompasses three phases:

The first phase of the project that began earlier this year includes the addition of an elevator and an improved barrier-free entry sequence

The second phase will focus on increased technology availability and upgraded interior spaces

The third phase will bring a new patio gathering space on the previously inaccessible rooftop

I don’t think that many people ever looked at Crane Library as an overly-social community space before. This inviting new approach should help to drive plenty of foot traffic to the educational resource.

“This renovation project is poised to harness the quality of this place and architecture to align with the strategic mission and vision to serve all users,” said Peter C. Murad, AIA, Principal from Architectural Resources (A|R), leading the design of this project. “Crane Library will be enhanced as a year-round community living room, where children, teens and lifelong learners can engage with each other, explore collections, access online resources, participate in programs in a sustainable and stimulating space.”

Crane Branch Library | 633 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222