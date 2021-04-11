Point 9 Mile Collaborative to “re-open” Babeville, featuring Drea d’Nur

In many ways the pandemic prevented people from gathering together, whether out on the town, or even in their own home settings. At the same time, it made people think hard about what it means to collaborate. All throughout the region, we have seen instances of people and organizations coming together to offer support to one another. We are now just starting to see the fruits of these collaborative efforts, as more people are vaccinated and the warm weather rolls in.

Since the start of the pandemic, live music has taken some of the biggest hits, which has left music fans clamoring to get back to business as usual. At long last, we’re finally seeing that light at the end of the tunnel, as concert venues begin to announce re-openings.

As a way to pay tribute to this city’s resiliency, Asbury Hall at Babeville has booked its first live music act since the shutdown. Buffalo’s very own community activist and artist Drea d’Nur – accompanied by a 4 piece band – is set to take the stage for an inspirational concert that will deliver a message of unity and healing.

The in-person concert is made possible thanks to a new community collaboration, aptly called Point 9 Mile Collaborative (Point9).

This wonderful partnership venture pitches together The Historic Colored Musicians Club (CMC) and Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center – the two esteemed cultural institutions are situated exactly .9 miles away from one another, hence the name of the project. By teaming together, both of the organizations will be able to expand their offerings, by creating a united front with like-minded goals… forged by people from diverse backgrounds. The result will lead to “exceptional musical offerings from across the globe.”

Point9 is thrilled to be able to share this healing experience after such a long and difficult year for so many.

Members of the collaborative had initially hoped to launch the Point9 concert series back in April of 2020 – ultimately this became a virtually experience due to the pandemic. Now, the curtain will finally be lifted, as d’Nur takes the stage front and center, as a rallying cry for all Buffalonians to embrace the notion of building a stronger community by embracing cultural healing.

“I am not an entertainer. I am a master healer through music and sound,” says d’Nur. “To be a vessel of healing sound is a great honor and responsibility. Moment by moment, I seek and work to become a better vessel. Every show is an offering of my entire self. In a world, where many are living numb, my intention is that you would feel, heal, and be inspired at each live experience.”

The .9 Mile Collaborative of the Hallwalls Music Program and The Historic Colored Musicians Club presents Drea D’Nur

Live in Asbury Hall and Live-Streaming (Hybrid)

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 8:00 P.M.

Made possible thanks to a grant from The Cullen Foundation

A very limited number of tickets to the in-person concert will be released for purchase in the next week. The concert will also have tickets available for live streaming access for those who miss out on the in-person tickets, or who are not yet comfortable gathering. Please visit www.hallwalls.org for more information and to purchase tickets which will soon be available for sale. In order to keep all concert attendees safe, contact tracing, temperature checks, and socially distanced seating protocols will be in place. All staff will be either fully vaccinated, or tested for Covid-19 before from the concert date. Asbury Hall has updated their ventilation system in order to ensure the safest possible environment for all.