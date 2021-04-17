Plans for Mixed-Use Project at 1507 Jefferson to be Reviewed

The Zoning Board of Appeals will be looking at plans for a four-story, mixed-use building on Jefferson Avenue. The 57,052 sq.ft. building would replace a one-story building currently on the site and include medical offices and apartments.

The project proposed for Kanaka 1507 LLC includes 13,563 sq. ft. of medical space on the first floor along with 43 upper floor apartments on the upper levels. Variances are needed for excessive height, not meeting front build-to requirements, excessive side yard, and ground floor land wall area greater than permitted.

According to the project application, the benefits that will be received by the developer if the requested area variances for the proposed mixed-use redevelopment project are granted include the following:

Silvestri Architects designed the project. Kanaka has a number of projects underway or proposed in the city including redevelopment of the Pierce Arrow administrative building on Elmwood, reuse and expansion of an historic building at 10 Howard Street, and redevelopment of 204 High Street in the Fruit Belt.