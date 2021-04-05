Opportunity Knocks: 70 Niagara Street

Downtown real estate is a hot commodity these days. With growing interest from local developers and investors, as well as from real estate groups from across the North America, the city’s architectural assets are coveted more than ever.

One 5-story office building that will surely command some serious attention is 70 Niagara Street. This 28,100 square foot beauty is a prime asset that is currently for sale for $3,650,000.

70 Niagara Street is ideally situated in the heart of downtown, overlooking Niagara Square and City Hall. Over the years, it has been home to numerous law firms, due to its close proximity to the courts and government offices.

Property highlights:

Currently divided into 40 units, a mix of individual and group suites

78% of units are occupied (as of March 2021)

Constructed in 1925 as the Schoelkopf, Hutton & Pomeroy Investment Bank

Prominent location on Niagara Square near Buffalo City Hall in the Joseph Ellicott Historic Preservation District

City, county, state, and federal courts all within a few blocks of the property

Located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone

The building is being listed by CBRE|Buffalo. Click here to view the PDF brochure.

Listing agents:

Robert Dimmig, AICP Lic. Associate Real Estate Broker +1 716 855 3700 x 8712 robert.dimmig@cbre-buffalo.com

Julie Greene Lic. Real Estate Salesperson +1 716 855 3700 x 8717 julie.greene@cbre-buffalo.com

Photos courtesy CBRE