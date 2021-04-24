Mixed-Use Project Proposed for Genesee Street

The owner of an East Side restaurant has big plans for his property. Steven Butler, owner of Ike & BG’s restaurant at 1646 Genesee Street, is seeking to construct a mixed-use building on the site. Butler’s Butler Group Enterprises, LLC wants to purchase three City-owned vacant lots at 1652 Genesee Street, 17 Montana, and 10 Colorado for the proejct.

Butler plans to construct a three-story, 30,000 sq.ft. building. The first floor would house an expanded Ike & BG’s restaurant which has been serving soul food for over 22 years. Three additional retail spaces are planned as well. The second floor would include a banquet room plus six two-bedroom apartments. Six additional two-bedroom apartments are planned for the third floor. Eight of the apartments would be market rate and four designated as affordable.

The estimated $3.9 million project is nearly across the street from Regan Development’s Mill at Crossroads complex. That development at 19 Doat Street features 74 apartments and medical and community space. Regan Development purchased the site at 19 Doat Street in December for $750,000. Work is currently underway.