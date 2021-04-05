Medaille Sports Complex Expansion on Elk Street in South Buffalo

Medaille College is officially embarking upon Phase 2 of the expansion of its collegiate sports facilities in South Buffalo. The evolution of the Medaille Sports Complex, located at 427 Elk Street, will result in the amplification of existing athletic programs, as well as the advancement of newly founded programs.

The newest Elk Street Phase 2 site is upwards of seven acres, which will provide the athletics department with plenty of room for home fields for baseball and softball, an additional softball diamond, dugouts, batting cages, press boxes, scoreboards and a multipurpose turf field with lighting (for field hockey, soccer and lacrosse).

“This is an exciting development for current and future students,” says Medaille College President Dr. Kenneth Macur. “In addition to creating a state-of-the-art home for even more of our athletic teams, the increased space and resulting community partnerships will create more hands-on learning experiences for students enrolled in our sport management and sport communication programs.”

The list of new sports amenities will be tacked on to the pre-existing Phase 1 offerings that include a 100,000 square foot, 2½ inch thick turf field, and a 20,000-square-foot Athletics Administration Building with state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facilities. Phase 1 was completed in summer of 2019.

The Phase 2 offerings further solidify Medaille’s commitment to the neighborhood, and to its sports programs. The complex is already home to Medaille Mavericks men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams. With this new development, the college will be able to add women’s field hockey to its suite of 18 other competitive NCAA Division III teams. Medaille will be the only college in Western New York to offer field hockey as a varsity sport. At the same time, the WNY community is also afforded numerous rental and recreational opportunities, making this an ideal partnership between Medaille and its host neighborhood. This is the same neighborhood that is home to the recently developed Schoellkopf Power House event center with rooftop bar and restaurant, two apartments, and corporate offices for project developer Ontario Specialty Contracting’s (OSC) corporate offices.

Real estate developer Jon Williams (South Buffalo Development LLC, an affiliate of OSC Holdings), the owner of the property, will be leading the project expansion on the Medaille Sports Complex.

“Our team is honored to partner with Medaille to bring the institution’s vision to life and create a vibrant space for Western New York students and community members,” says Williams, who feels that the expansion effort goes hand-in-hand with the overall revitalization of South Buffalo. “Developing and expanding a top-of the-line recreational facility, in the heart of the South Buffalo resurgence, opens the doors for endless possibilities.”

The funding for the development is thanks in part to a $1 million Higher Education Capital Matching Grant (HECap) awarded to Medaille in 2019.

Any community member or organization interested in learning about rental opportunities at the Medaille Sports Complex may visit medaille.edu/rent to submit an inquiry, or may contact Director of Athletics Susan Roarke at Susan.M.Roarke@medaille.edu. Prospective college students interested in Medaille’s wide range of academic and athletic programs may learn more and apply at medaille.edu/visit.

Photos courtesy Medaille