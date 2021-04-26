Viewpoints: The Bisons/Jays

When the $42 million downtown ballpark opened in 1988 as Pilot Field, Buffalo Bisons owners Bob and Mindy Rich, in their quest to bring major league baseball to the Queen City, used the occasion to showcase the game’s finest ballpark. They made offers to obtain an existing MLB team and led Buffalo’s effort to become one of six finalists for a National League expansion franchise that was eventually awarded to Miami and Denver in the summer of 1991 to start play in the 1993 season. Bison fans responded in 1991 by helping the club set an all-time minor league paid attendance record of 1,240,951.

I was the Vice President/General Manager of the Bisons back then, and I experienced how serious the Riches were about bringing big league baseball to Buffalo. In the end, the fact MLB does not share revenues or has a salary cap, small-market cities like Buffalo would have a tough time competing, especially with two other major league franchises in the city competing for important corporate sponsorship dollars and ticket revenue. When the announcement was made back then by MLB, Bob and Mindy rallied our associates and challenged us to provide the best customer service and family-fun experience for our fans while continuing its “Every Game is an Event” theme. I am so proud of the job Mike Buczkowski, who followed me as GM, and his staff are doing in what is now a 33-years- young Sahlen Field.

After saving professional baseball in Buffalo by purchasing the financially struggling Bisons franchise in 1983, Bob Rich Jr. set three goals: To obtain a Triple A franchise (done, 1985); To work with former mayor Jimmy Griffin to have a downtown ballpark built (done, 1988); To obtain a major league baseball franchise.

In the book, The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020, Budd Bailey wrote the Rich story in the Owners and Executives chapter. Regarding Rich’s goals, he initially wrote, “The Riches had gone two for three, which is a pretty good batting average. “going 2 for 3 is a very good record for any ballplayer.”

Before the book went to press, the unprecedented, deadly Covid-19 Pandemic turned our world upside down last year. The Bisons Triple A season was cancelled and instead of closing its doors for the year, it prepared to host the parent Toronto Blue Jays “depth squad” while the parent club searched for a place to call home. When the Jays announced in July they were coming to Buffalo with games starting in August, suddenly Buffalo was going to host major- league baseball games in its downtown ballpark. After they Jays’ “home opener” in Buffalo became official, Bailey edited his original comments about Rich’s three goals. It took 37 years but his third goal was finally achieved.

The Jays went 17-9 in Buffalo last summer, with no fans in the stands and temporary quarters built for the ballplayers inside the ballpark. Toronto also qualified for the American League playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Once the season was over and Bisons officials began looking forward to opening 2021 with their Triple A ballclub, the Jays said, “Not so fast.” Anthony Sprague, who was promoted to general manager by Buczkowski last March, two days before the pandemic shutdown professional sports, explained, “Last fall, the Jays were not guaranteed playing home games in Toronto next season, so they wanted us to start the ‘what if’ discussions if they could not get back into Canada again.”

The Jays’ premonition was correct as, the Canadian government has yet to allow visitors to cross the border without a quarantine. The Jays remained at their Dunedin, Fl.- spring training site for April and May home games this year, with plans to move to Buffalo in June for as many as 59 MLB games with the “Buffalo Blue Jays” hosting 14 major league teams, including six games against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and the defending American League champion Tampa Bay Rays. If the Jays receive the green light to return to Toronto anytime this year, they will immediately head over the Peace Bridge and follow the QEW home. While they are in Buffalo, unlike last year, a limited number of socially-distant, mask-wearing, vaccinated or negative Covid-19 tested fans will be allowed into Sahlen Field, marking the first major league baseball games in Buffalo with fans since the 1915 Buffalo Blues of the Federal League.

When tickets for major- league baseball games in Buffalo were sold in 1915 to see the Blues play at Federal League Park on Northland and Lonsdale on Buffalo’s East Side, the club offered Pavilion seats for 75 cents and bleachers for a dime, according to the season summary in The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 book. It’s fair to say ticket prices to see the Jays’ will be considerably higher than they were 106 years ago.

For Bob and Mindy Rich, this set of circumstances must be somewhat surreal.

It would be ironic if the ballpark is ready for the Jays to begin play on June 1 against the Miami Marlins, the same team that played in the Jays’ opener here last summer, and the franchise that beat Buffalo in the expansion derby. If the Jays do spend the remainder of the 2021 season in Buffalo, the Riches will receive all kinds of positive national publicity for the city and the Bisons’ organization, while fans will experience major league baseball in Buffalo, Bob and Mindy will be able to sit back and enjoy these games without being responsible for any of Toronto’s nearly $150 million annual player payroll.

Bisons/Jays Staffs Working on Sahlen Field Makeover

Blue Jays and Bisons officials have been working feverishly for a couple months making permanent changes to upgrade the oldest Triple-A ballpark with multi-million-dollar major league improvements while front- office staff members from both clubs finalize details to sell individual game tickets and suites.

Sprague is part of the club’s front- office team overseeing the transformation of Sahlen Field into a big-league ballpark while his Triple-A Bisons prepare to open their Triple-A East season on May 4 in Trenton, N.J. He said individual game tickets for Jays’ games will be sold at Tickets.com by homestand. Teams of local contractors have been working diligently on several improvements in the ballpark with hopes to be completed in time for a five-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros beginning June 1. If they cannot meet that deadline, the Jays will move in for a three-game series against the New York Yankees beginning June 15.

Sprague said ticket prices have not been finalized. Suites will also be utilized, however several of them are required by MLB for players’ families and the visiting and home teams. The remaining suites will be offered to current lease holders (?)first before those on a growing waiting list are called.

“We have a significant waiting list already of fans interested in attending Jays games this season,” Sprague said. “Our loyal season ticket holders will have the first right to tickets and we will put them up for sale by homestand. We are operating on the premise that when they allow the Jays back in Canada, they are leaving Sahlen Field and the Bisons will return home. We have no idea how long they will be here but we are ready if they need to be here all summer and into the fall. Also, by selling only the next homestand it gives us the opportunity to reevaluate everything from a change in capacity to how things went, etc.”

Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations (RBO), is the liaison between the Riches, the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball officials. Brian Phillips, the Bisons’ new Director of Operations, is working closely with Jays officials on field and service-level issues while Sprague and Assistant General Manager Brad Bisbing are assisting in all areas of the operation. Mike Poreda, the club’s veteran ticket manager, is working tirelessly with Jays’ ticket office staff and John Wiedeman of Tickets.com on those important matters. Jonathan A. Dandes, former RBO president and current Corporate Vice President for Governmental Relations and Special Projects for Rich Products Corporation, is the liaison with city, county and state government and health officials. By June, the Bisons/Jays will follow the state mandate of allowing 25 percent of its 16,600 capacity into the building, which will be 3-4,000 seats being sold, giving them the required safety distance of six feet. Fans will be required to wear masks and must show proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 negative test result within the past 72 hours before entering the ballpark.

Fans will not be permitted to use Consumer’s Pub, the ballpark restaurant on the second floor, because it will serve as the dining lounge for all Jays’ players, managers, coaches and officials. The Jays are bringing in their own chef, kitchen staff and servers to operate the facility.

With all MLB teams continuing to follow the strict league Covid-19 guidelines, fans expecting to see Jays or visiting players at Canalside, in local restaurants or on Chippewa Street, will be disappointed.

Sprague said, because of health issues, program books will not be sold and they are still waiting on word about vendors in the stands. “We will find a spot for Conehead one way or another,” he promised. Fans used to seeing activity on the field before games, such as celebrity first pitches, anthem singers and mascots, will not see that at any MLB or minor league games this summer because of Covid-19 precautions.

The Bisons will operate its concession stands and suites and are currently looking to hire 60-75 associates. Information is available at bisons.com.

What’s New At The Ballpark

Prior to the Jays; arrival last summer, the Bisons, Jays and MLB made major renovations at the ballpark, building a temporary clubhouse on the service level for the Jays, a temporary clubhouse and weight room in the parking lot behind the centerfield fence for visiting teams and umpires along, and a temporary weight room and batting cages on the concourse for the Jays.

Sprague remembers what it was like when the decision was finally made for the Jays to play in Buffalo. “They just turned on the burners, came in, and totally renovated to create a big-league facility here for an August opening. Every day, it was 8:00 AM to past 10:00 PM. for all of us. We had to move all our belongings on the entire service level out and carry them up to the suites or into closets and concession stands. It was just physically, grueling work that we were all doing to get it ready as quick as we could.”

During this past off-season, Major League Baseball took control of all minor- league baseball, forcing clubs to sign 10-year licensing agreements with their parent clubs. It also oversaw a major restructuring of the minors, which resulted in Trenton losing its Double A franchise. When it became apparent the Jays could be here, MLB and Toronto worked with the Bisons to shift their home games to Trenton. Under the agreement they will be called the Trenton Thunder for home games, and nearly 1,000 tickets will be sold to its 10,000-seat unnamed ballpark. Only Bisons “home games” will be heard on ESPN 1520 with the Trenton announcers calling the games. Because of MLB’s travel restrictions Pat Malacaro, the Voice of the Bisons, and long-time color commentator Duke McGuire, a member of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, will not travel to road games, so no Bisons away games will be heard on local radio. However, they will be on the MiLB television network. Go to bisons.com for more information.

Since Triple-A ballclubs, under the new agreement with MLB, must make upgrades to their facilities to better accommodate the players, the Riches and Buczkowski decided this was a great time to undertake those improvements, and in typical Rich Baseball Operations fashion, they did it in a big-league way. According to Sprague, the Rich family has partnered financially with the Toronto Blue Jays on an aggressive “multi, multi-million dollar” renovation of the service level of the ballpark. Unlike when the stadium was first built, this construction project is not utilizing city, county or state dollars.

Here is what’s being done for the 2021 Jays and the future Bisons:

They have removed a large multi-room area across from its current clubhouse on the first base line and are building a massive big-league weight room and clubhouse with all the amenities of the current day major league clubhouses for all major league sports. The clubhouse renovations continue into the former visitors’ clubhouse on the third base side and the Jays/Bisons home dugout will now be on the third-base line.

The Bisons’ former large clubhouse on the first baseline is being converted again into offices and lounges for the Blue Jays manager and coaches. It will be the visitor’s clubhouse when Triple A baseball returns to the ballpark.

It will be the visitor’s clubhouse when Triple A baseball returns to the ballpark. In the parking lot and directly in front of the ramp that leads into the service level there used to be a grounds crew building. That has been demolished and replaced with a large building that will house indoor batting cages and pitching mounds for the Jays, Bisons and visiting teams.

That has been demolished and replaced with a large building that will house indoor batting cages and pitching mounds for the Jays, Bisons and visiting teams. The bullpens are being moved from the foul territory on the field to a new home being constructed behind the right-centerfield fences. That is a permanent change.

That is a permanent change. More LED light bulbs are being added. and for MLB games two new light standards are being erected.

Like last year a large, temporary portable facility will be built to house the visiting teams with a separate one for umpires. They will probably start building that in early May.

What has Sprague most excited about these renovations is the work it is providing local contractors and their subs. Lehigh Construction is the general contractor. Others on the project include J.W. Danforth, Bawdy Construction and O’Connell Electric.

“When the Jays arrived here in August last year, we were all concerned about what they would think of the facility. A number of the players were here in Triple A but now they are here to play big league baseball games,” Sprague said. “They were very impressed last year and from what everyone from the Jays are saying so far, they are going to be blown away when they see their Buffalo home this year. Everything is new and permanent and we know they will be impressed.”

What about the reaction of the Bisons players, either sometime this summer or in 2022? “Oh my God, we will have the best facility of any Triple A franchise for our players. Players will want to play Triple A ball for the Jays because of what will we offer them in Buffalo,” Sprague said proudly.

Lead image: Construction crews working behind the right-centerfield fences building the new bullpens

Mike Billoni is author of the book, The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 (available at bisons.com and on Amazon)