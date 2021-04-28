Local Matters Guide | Weddings

Spring is in full swing here in Buffalo. With the past year behind us and things starting to open up, there is no better time for planning a wedding. Whether you are just starting to plan your wedding or are close to finalizing things, each of these businesses can help elevate your special day to help make it your dream wedding.

After the bride’s dress, one of the first things we notice is her bouquet and then the centerpieces used at the reception. Flowers always accentuate a wedding, especially when the bouquet and centerpieces are beautifully done. We all want to have that picture perfect wedding. April Spencer Floral Design can help you achieve that.

April first got her start in the floral industry as an intern when she was 16. Having fallen in love with it, she was then trained as an apprentice by two amazing journeywomen mentors. These two instilled a sense of impeccable standards, good customer service and, of course, the ability to create fresh, well put together, gorgeous designs. Like most businesses, she started out small, creating pieces for family and friends’ weddings. From there her business slowly grew until she was able to establish a brick and mortar shop. Her work has been featured as part of the Seneca Shea’s opening and she was listed as one of the top floral designers in Buffalo by Petal Republic, an online publication that focuses on florists.

In addition to flowers for weddings, April Spencer Floral Design offers designs for all occasions. Mother’s Day is fast approaching and she offers some great bouquets that any mother would cherish. Looking for a way to tell that special person in your life that you love them, let April Spencer Floral Designs create something that your significant other will cherish.

Browsing her website and social media, you will find a wide variety of bouquets and floral designs that are carefully crafted and can best described as works of art. Each design is different, tailored to meet the needs of the client. Whether you are looking for something simple or something extravagant, April Spencer Floral Design will assess your needs and create something that will fill your special day with magic and memories.

It’s no secret that every bride wants to look amazing on her special day. Looking for that perfect wedding gown, that will not just wow the groom but also all those in attendance, can be an arduous task. Not only do you want something that will make you look splendiferous but you want something that will fit you perfectly and is unique. Made By Anatoly can help you find that perfect dress with the perfect fit that will make you shine on your wedding day.

At Made by Anatomy, they create custom wedding dresses, reconstructed heirloom wedding gowns, and provide creative solutions for alterations and more. So often, they work with women who have searched tirelessly for something truly unique and “them.” Many brides just can’t find what they’re looking for in the traditional bridal boutiques. All of your desires are thoughtfully designed into your custom wedding dress. Bring your wedding gown wish list to owner and designer Ali Eagen, who will bring your dreams to life. Are you hoping for a unique custom design dress or a reconstructed heirloom gown with a modern flare? Ali brings a creative eye and passion for making you feel like your most beautiful and authentic self on your big day.

Made by Anatomy can create the wedding dress of your dreams. All your desires are thoughtfully designed into your custom piece. After an initial consultation, you will review custom sketches and fabric samples and select your own distinctive design. They’ll take your measurements, and production of your sample gown begins! They’ll schedule your first technical fitting, where you’ll light up the room wearing your custom wedding dress for the first time! If you’re dreaming of a more sentimental wedding dress, their team can transform your family’s heirloom wedding gown that perfectly integrates your personal style and shape. As the area’s only destination for wedding dress reconstructions, Made by Anatomy can turn your vintage dress into a modern gown that fits and flatters your unique desires. They can even incorporate your heirloom piece into your existing wedding dress, veil or accessories. They also offer alterations and a wide range of products like veils, belts, hair pieces, crowns and more.



Whether you are looking for a custom designed gown or looking to have a family heirloom dress reconstructed into that perfect gown, Made by Anatomy is the perfect one-stop shop for all of your wedding dress needs. We highly recommend checking them out. You won’t be disappointed!

Getting married is a significant milestone in our lives. Weddings are events where we gather with friends and family, all dressed to the nines, to celebrate the love of two people who are starting their lives together. We want to make that day as memorable as possible and to capture as much of it as possible so we can remember that special day as we grow old with that loved one. Finding the right person to capture every moment can be be stressful, thankfully WesternWide Films can ensure that your wedding day and all the memories and people, are captured on video that you will treasure for many years to come.

Kevin Carges, the owner of WesternWide Films, graduated from the Film Conservatory at Purchase College. From there, he moved back home to Western NY and began freelancing as a grip/electric on commercial and narrative film sets around Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. In his free time, he began WesternWide Films and tried to sharpen his skills in all types of filmmaking and become an all-in-one package for video production. A variety of experiences from the past 8 years in commercial, wedding, music video, sports, event cinematography has let Kevin adapt to any type of situation and get the best footage from whatever he’s shooting. In fact, Kevin has such a great eye when it comes to shooting photos and film that two years ago he accepted a job with the Buffalo Bills’ Studio/Media Department.

We understand that your wedding day is one of the biggest days in your life and you want to remember it for years to come. If you are looking for the perfect videographer to capture your wedding day, look no further than Kevin Carges and WesternWide Films.

Everyone loves cake. Sometimes the hunt for the perfect cake can be just as grueling as finding the perfect wedding dress, florist and photographer. Your cake represents a celebration of your love and often times reflects the personality and interests of the bride and groom. That first bite into the delicious sponge mixed with the sweetness of the icing can be pure heaven. If you are looking for a cake that will be not only stunning but make your taste buds dance, look no further than Chubby Chix Cakery.

Chubby Chix Cakery is a family owned business. Owner Kimmi Fisher first opened Chubby Chix Cakery April 9, 2016, and she’s have been having a great time ever since. They have a small team of dedicated bakers and make everything on-site in their kitchen. Every cake that goes out the doors of Chubby Chix Cakery is custom made to fit your specific needs. In addition to having the more traditional cake flavors like vanilla, chocolate and marble, they also offer almond, lemon and funfetti. When you order a cake from Chubby Chix Cakery, they will sit down with you to make sure that your cake has your choice of flavors, your specific design needs, your structure requirements, and any special effects you may want.

Looking at what they have to offer, the cakes can only be described as visually stunning. The flowers all look like the real thing. Each cake shows the level of skill and artistry that goes into making each cake. In addition to making wedding cakes, they also make cakes for all occasions, cupcakes in a variety of flavors and other delicious treats. If you are looking for the perfect cake for your wedding, look no further than Chubby Chix Cakery!

When planning a wedding, another stressful part of that planning can be finding a caterer. Of course friends and family all know the best place, which in it of itself can be frustrating to navigate, especially when you don’t always agree with their tastes. One truth that is nearly universal is that everyone loves Italian food and no one does it better than Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta, which offers catering.

One look at their catering menu and you can see how they have something for everyone. Among the entrees are traditional Italian fare like Chicken piccata, chicken marsala, and chicken parmesan, mixed in with other options like BBQ pulled pork, roast turkey breast with gravy and pork loin with port wine sauce. Sides include pene pink vodka, baked ziti, cajun beans and rice and many others. In addition they offer a variety of side salads that are sure to please everyone. They have everything that you need to ensure that your wedding reception dinner goes off without a hitch.

Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta has been a favorite restaurant stop for both denizens of Allentown as well as people from all over Western New York who want a delicious Italian meal. They offer a delicious selection of food. One thing is for sure, if you have Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta cater your wedding reception, everyone will leave with full bellies and a smile on their faces!

Lead image by WesternWide Films