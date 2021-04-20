Infilling: 539 East Ferry Street

A New Jersey-based non-profit is proposing an apartment building geared towards Veterans. New Hope Village 4 Veterans is planning a three-story, 12-unit building for a vacant lot at 539 East Ferry Street. The supportive housing development will consist of studio apartments and indoor common spaces that include social and programmatic support for the residents.

Designed by eco_logic studio, the 8,500 sq.ft. building will fill the 30’ x 106’ lot. No on-site parking is proposed. Four variances are needed however: excess residential density; deficient in front yard setback; deficient in total side yards; and, deficient in interior side yard setback.

From the project application:

The proposed building and variances will have minimal transportation impact with the majority of residents expected to use public transportation, and ample on-street parking exists. Further agreements with nearby organizations for additional off-site parking can be explored if needed. The building will add additional on-street pedestrian activity, along with on-site resident indoor/outdoor activity spaces, balancing the impact of the additional residents, staff and visitors to the surrounding neighborhood. The scale and nature of the proposed building will be consistent with nearby intended mixed-use edge zoning development. This type of infill development provides needed additional positive presence on the street. New landscaping and street trees within the right-of-way sidewalk area will add to the streetscape quality, while existing adjacent trees towards the rear of the lot will be maintained, along with new fencing, and provide a buffer to nearby residential parcels.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project on Wednesday.