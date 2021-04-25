Healthy Buffalo’s Co-Ed Beach Volleyball League, with double decker shipping container bar!

Healthy Buffalo is kicking it back into gear, with its first recreational activity programming since the onset of the pandemic. This is also the first time that the organization has offered a “Co-Ed Beach Volleyball League.” If beach volleyball sounds good to you, then you might be surprised to hear about the rest of the features and offerings that go hand-in-hand with the new league.

According to the league’s founder, Chas Kirsch, there’s a lot more to look forward to than sand and volleyball matches at Wilkeson Pointe this year. Aside from new freshly poured sand and renovated courts with new nets, there will be a permanent food truck and a “double decker shipping container bar!”

It sounds as if Buffalo’s Outer Harbor volleyball scene is about to heat up. Already, half the league spots have been filled, and interested players have until April 30 to get their teams signed up.

The Healthy Buffalo Co-Ed Beach Volleyball Includes:

An eight week round-robin regular season plus playoffs

Six on six teams with a minimum of two female players fielded at all times

Registration includes one year’s membership dues in Healthy Buffalo for all registered players

Online standings updated weekly

Each team receives custom made Healthy Buffalo jerseys with registration

The jerseys are required to wear for league play

Season ending awards for the league winning team and the top male and female player

Relive the tournaments best moments with professional photography, video highlights and live streaming on Facebook

WHAT: Co-Ed Beach Volleyball League

WHERE: Wilkeson Point, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14202

WHEN: Friday Nights Starting June 18th, 2021

WHO: Men & Women 18+

SKILL LEVEL: Low Recreational & High Recreational

Single players and teams can register here.

Lead image: Photo by Miguel Teirlinck