Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Fifth Building Planned at Axis 360

0 Comments

Legacy Developments’ Axis 360 project is getting an addition. The four-story building would be added to the southwest corner of the site which is accessed from LaSalle Avenue just east of Main Street. It will include 49 units bringing the unit count to 298.

Axis 360 is geared towards college students. Apartments are fully furnished with in-unit laundry facilities and rent includes high-speed wireless Internet, cable, heat, water, recycling, trash, and sewer. Amenties include a swimming pool sized hot tub and fitness center. Shuttle service is provided for students.

Silvestri Architects designed the new building.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments