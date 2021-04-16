Fifth Building Planned at Axis 360

Legacy Developments’ Axis 360 project is getting an addition. The four-story building would be added to the southwest corner of the site which is accessed from LaSalle Avenue just east of Main Street. It will include 49 units bringing the unit count to 298.
Axis 360 is geared towards college students. Apartments are fully furnished with in-unit laundry facilities and rent includes high-speed wireless Internet, cable, heat, water, recycling, trash, and sewer. Amenties include a swimming pool sized hot tub and fitness center. Shuttle service is provided for students.
Silvestri Architects designed the new building.