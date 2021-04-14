Fast Food Lovers Rejoice: Three Projects on Zoning Board Agenda

A new Tim Hortons near downtown, a replacement Burger King on South Park Avenue, and a Chick-Fil-A in North Buffalo are on the Zoning Board of Appeals agenda next week.

Benderson Development is proposing to replace a former muffler shop at 380 Niagara Street with a Tim Horton’s café with drive-through. The 1,600 square foot restaurant would occupy the half-acre property that stretches to Seventh Street. Variances are needed for the proposed signage and front setback requirements. Queuing for approximately 21 cars is proposed.

The new Burger King would replace it current 50-year old facility at 2335-37 South Park Avenue. It will include 3,098 square feet and a double drive-through lane. Variances are needed for the drive-through lane, not meeting minimum front façade transparency, excess front and side setbacks, and side yard parking.

Chicken lovers rejoice. A Chick-Fil-A is proposed for an outparcel in Delaware Consumer Square in North Buffalo. The 5,000 square foot restaurant would front Hinman Aenue and would replace a 9,600 square feet multi-tenant retail building that houses Rainbow, GameStop and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Variances for entrance location, first floor transparency, and minimum landscape area are needed.