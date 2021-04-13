Done Deal: 1287-95 Niagara Sold

After purchasing it for $365,000 in July 2017, Ellicott Development’s 1238 Group LLC sold 1287-95 Niagara Street for $440,000 yesterday. The buyer, 4TH Property Bros., is Tonawanda-based. The four-story apartment building contains 12,768 sq.ft. including eight apartments and 2,800 sq.ft. of commercial space.
The upper Niagara Street corridor seeing an unprecedented level of development interest and is benefitting from streetscape work currently underway.
