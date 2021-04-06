Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Mill Race Commons

One of the city’s more attractive new-builds is nearing completion in the Larkin District. Larkin Development Group’s Mill Race Commons is being constructed at the southeast corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets, east of Larkin Square. The five-story head-turner, designed by Schneider Architectural Services, includes 70 apartments and 14,500 square feet of retail space.

Apartments include studio, one and two bedroom units. Residential amenities will include onsite parking, an outdoor pool, fire pits, grill, roof deck, fitness center, a dog park and indoor bike storage. All apartments include in unit washers and dryers and walk-in closets.

A one-story wing has been built along Hydraulic Street to connect to a potential second phase that would include an office building.

