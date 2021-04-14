Construction Watch: KFC on Elmwood

Benderson Development Company is constructing a KFC restaurant in its Elmwood Hertel Plaza at 1893 Elmwood Avenue. The 2,656 sq.ft. restaurant will include a drive through in the plaza that is anchored by LA Fitness. It joins Citizens Bank along the plaza’s Elmwood frontage.
Developer interest along this section of Elmwood is heating up. Elmwood Hertel Plaza is located across from 20 acres of land at Elmwood and Hertel that Uniland Development Company redeveloping with a mix of uses. People Inc. has taken a renovated building on the site and a Sonic Drive-in is planned for a portion of the property along Elmwood.