Construction Watch: Howard Street Housing

Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition, Inc. (WNYVHC) is working with Norstar Development USA, L.P. to construct 43 affordable apartments in the former School 75 on Howard Street and construct 18 new rental homes on vacant lots nearby.

There will be four studio, 41 one‐bedroom and two two‐bedroom apartments located in P.S. 75 and 14 two‐bedroom and four three‐bedroom homes. The project will provide affordable housing opportunities to both Veteran and non‐Veteran households and individuals. P.S. 75 will also include approximately 2,700 square feet of space to be occupied by WNYVHC and used as the organization’s new corporate office.

The project will preserve P.S. 75, which closed as a public school in 1979. Since that time, the building has been used for various purposes, but has been vacant for over 20 years and has fallen into a serious state of disrepair. As a project utilizing State and Federal historic tax credits, the scope of work will involve the preservation and replacement of interior and exterior elements to meet historic requirements.

The project is also filling 25 parcels of land in the immediate neighborhood which have been vacant for nearly 30 years. The parcels are located on Howard Street, Monroe Street, and Adams Street. Eighteen new homes are being built including 17 two‐story homes and one single-story ADA-accessible home. The design of the structures evokes the scale and proportion of existing homes in the neighborhood. Exterior elements include fiber cement siding and trim, vinyl windows, front and rear porches for outdoor seating, individual driveways located along the side of each structure, and rear yards.

Stieglitz Snyder Architecture is the project architect and NK Star Construction, LLC is the general contractor. Norstar has been involved in a number of affordable housing projects in the area and is currently working on redevelopment of the Shoreline Apartment site on Niagara Street.