Construction Watch: Ellicott Development X 2

Ellicott Development has completed renovations on a six-story building on the edge of downtown and on a portion of a complex on South Park Avenue. The six-story building at 270 Michigan Avenue includes three floors of office space topped by six apartments spread across the top three floors.

Ellicott Development purchased the former Buffalo Envelope complex in 2003 and converted much of the space into the regional offices for the Department of Environmental Conservation. The six-story building that is part of the complex is at the corner of Michigan and Carroll Street and is highly visible from the 190.

At 303 South Park Avenue, Ellicott renovated the first floor of the building for Queen City Canine which is now open. The dog day care facility offers dog training, bathing, and nail trimming services. Full-day, half-day, monthly, and multi-dog packages are available.

The building contains 4,000 sq.ft. of space on the first floor and 1,678 sq.ft. on the second level. It is located in an area that Ellicott Development has been focusing its development efforts on including the Cooperage and 301 Ohio Street mixed-use projects two blocks to the south. Ellicott Development owns a number of vacant sites in the neighborhood and has talked about future plans for an office building at 300 Ohio Street and additional buildings south of 301 Ohio Street.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

Queen City Canine, 716.768.1563