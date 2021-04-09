City announces Phase 1 of Abbott Road infrastructure project

A significant stretch of Abbott Road in South Buffalo is getting some love, thanks to a $3.9 million Phase 1 infrastructure project that will soon be underway. This initial phase will encompass the roadway in-between Southside Parkway and Meriden Street, which is home to a number of longstanding businesses, including The Buffalo Irish Center.

“This $3.9 million project is the first major makeover Abbott Road has seen in decades. This overhaul of Abbott Road includes improvements that will benefit motorists, pedestrians, residents and businesses,” Mayor Brown said. “This is just the first phase of a complete upgrade of this key South Buffalo corridor.”

“Abbott Road runs through the heart of South Buffalo, it is one of the main arteries of our community,” said Councilmember Christopher P. Scanlon. “Today’s groundbreaking is the culmination of years of planning and public input. When all phases of construction are complete, South Buffalo will have received a streetscape project in excess of $10 million, an investment not seen by this neighborhood in decades. I’m grateful to Mayor Brown and Commissioner Mike Finn for being tremendous partners and advocates for the Abbott Road project. This public sector investment will no doubt spur private development, making South Buffalo truly one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family.”

The scope of work includes:

Milling of existing pavement and new asphalt with concrete inlay

Complete replacement of sidewalks, curbs and underdrains

New curb ramps and drainage improvements

New signs and pavement markings

Curb extensions at two signalized intersections, which will also get new traffic control signals, as well as accessible pedestrian infrastructure

A new City-owned LED street lighting system will also be installed, along with streetscape amenities

Seeing that this is a main artery through South Buffalo, I was hoping that there was going to be some sort of bike amenities, but it doesn’t look that way. Apparently any sort of bike lane would have called for the elimination for parking along one side of Abbott Road, as the street is pretty narrow unfortunately.

Thankfully the dated highway style “cobra neck” light standards will be removed – that alone will make for a welcome aesthetic improvement, by creating more of a ‘neighborhood scale’ along the corridor.

“The Department of Public Works continues to aggressively pursue the implementation of infrastructure improvements across the City to strengthen the City’s competitive advantage in attracting residents, businesses and visitors,” said Michael Finn, P.E., commissioner of Buffalo Department of Public Works (DPW).

According to the City of Buffalo, a majority of the work is slated to be completed during the 2021 construction season.