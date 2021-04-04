Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Cantina, FoodNerd Take 295 Niagara Space

The former home of Ru’s Pierogi in Turner Bros. Lofts has found new tenants. FoodNerd, a vegan food manufacturing company focused on utilizing raw, sprouted, organic ingredients, has signed a lease for the fully-equipped food production space. Cantina Brands Inc will also occupy a portion of the production space to support their growing operations, in addition to assuming the restaurant space where they plan to experiment with some exciting new innovative concepts.

The commercial space at 295 Niagara Street includes approximately 3,500 sq.ft. of production space, a 1,500 sq.ft. shipping/receiving area with a walk-in freezer and loading dock, and 1,500 sq.ft. of restaurant space with a 52-person occupancy. Forty high-end apartments fill the remainder of the complex.

Cantina Brands operates Cantina 62 in the Shea’s Seneca complex, another Schneider Development Services project in South Buffalo.

