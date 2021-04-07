Call For Artists @ Allentown Micropark Setting

In conjunction with the City of Buffalo Allen Street Phase II infrastructure and streetscape project, a “call for artists” has commenced. The public artwork location is a prime spot, at the micropark setting located at the intersection (the bend) where Allen meets Wadsworth. For years this has been an underutilized spot, which is unfortunate because it is so full of potential. The micropark acts as a buffer between Allen Street and the Days Park community. In the perfect world, this would not be considered as much of a “buffer” as it is a celebrated park setting… or “a transitional space.” After all, Allentown is one of the most artistic commercial settings in all of Buffalo, and Days Park was redesigned by Frederick Law Olmsted in 1887 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That’s why it’s so important that a distinctive work of art is created/installed at the site. Following are the details:

Public Art Budget: $100,000

The total amount for the purchase, planning, design, fabrication and installation for the public art may not exceed the dollar amount above. The distribution of the amount will be determined by the type of art and the cost of the work submitted. Proposal Deadline: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11am EST. Description: The goal of this public artwork is to create a photo-worthy destination point representative of the Allentown – Days Park and Wadsworth location. Questions: Emerson Barr Executive Director, Buffalo Arts Commission ebarr@buffalony.gov (716) 851-5027

The successful artwork proposal selected for this project will have the following:

The space / surface could incorporate color field condition Keep or enhance greenery Incorporate lighting in the ground, or above, or both Keep transparent lines of sight that allows for fluid movement through the space Is playful and fun for all ages Uses street amenities, like benches, that are not obvious in shape or form Community activated Great in all seasons

All types of artwork will be considered including landscape art. The work should contribute to the view shed of Days Park, an adjacent space designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. The need for shade and privacy of the residential spaces immediately adjoining the location should be considered. Maintenance and sustainability of the art piece or landscape design will be reviewed.

The proposed artwork must be installed in the City of Buffalo right of way, adjacent to Days Park, Allen Street and Wadsworth Street The geographical coordinates of the site are 42°53’58.2″N 78°52’47.8″W.

Artists are encouraged to visit the project site prior to their proposal. See attachment for a map of the project site. The location is within the view shed of Days Park. The right of way will have the trees replaced. The surface could remain brick, or possibly become another surface, depending on the chosen artwork proposal. The Brad Wales monument, by the edge of the right of way, must remain intact and stay at its current location.

Submit Questions About This Call to Artists (Optional) Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11am EST.

Proposals Due Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11am EST.

Committee Selection of Public Art May-June 2021 City of Buffalo Contract Execution with Artist Summer 2021.

View Call for Artists