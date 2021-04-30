Buffalo Croquet Club Seeks New Teams For Summer League

Looking for a fun, outdoors, socially distanced activity to do this summer? Croquet might be just the solution you are looking for!

The Buffalo Croquet Club is accepting a limited number of new teams for The Buffalo Croquet League happening on Thursday nights in Delaware Park running 12 weeks, from May 13th to July 29th.

Croquet can best be described as a sport that is the combination of the shot making involved in billiards combined with the strategy involved in chess, but played on the lawn. Since you won’t be breaking a sweat playing, it is very conducive to having a refreshment or a snack while playing, making for a very relaxed, enjoyable but competitive evening.

There are only 10 slots available for teams of 2 players (plus team member alternates for travel/vacation schedules) to enter in the league. Entry costs are $100 per team and teams will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. A waiting list will be made for sign up’s where the entry fees are not received by May 10th.

The club provides all equipment and instruction required so players who are interested, but completely new to the game, are encouraged to sign up. The first week will be instructional to get players familiar with the equipment, rules, and formalities of play with league play beginning the following week, culminating with the playoffs in July.

The croquet courts are under lights and play begins at 7pm and 8:30pm each week and extends into the evening with each game lasting about 1.5 hours, which makes it a great option to be outside and beat the heat this summer.

For those interested in signing up or finding out more about the croquet league, please email buffalocroquet@gmail.com or check out the Croquet Club’s Instagram page @buffalo_croquet_club

We hope to see you out on the lawns this summer!