Broadway Market pop-up to benefit a new mural honoring Buffalo chicken wing pioneer John Young

There is a new initiative underway that will result in the painting of a mural of one of Buffalo’s unsung heroes. For decades, the memory of John Young – the “other” originator of the chicken wing – faded away. But now, thanks to a diehard cast of historians, wing-lovers, and family members, John Young’s legacy will be boldly painted onto the side of a building, which will help to tell the story of the man that is considered the “Original King of Buffalo Wings.”

John Young’s chicken wings, created using his special “mumbo wing sauce,” predate the Anchor Bar’s wings. And as we are all aware, our beloved Anchor Bar is known throughout the world as the originators of the original wing. Therefore, it’s only fair that John Young gets his fair share of publicity, which is why this memorial effort is now underway.

It started with a bike ride, and then a pop-up wing event… and now the undertaking involves t-shirts, cooking adventures, and even a full page comic in the New York Times. Now, the memorial campaign effort is being supersized, with the help of Buffalo Bike Tours, the Michigan Street Corridor, and the Young Family team.

On Wednesday, April 28, from 11am to 3pm, a Mumbo Wing and Steak Sandwich Pop Up will be held at The Broadway Market, with proceeds going towards the creation of the memorial mural, which will secure John Young’s place in Buffalo history. The mural will eventually be painted on the exterior of the Carl Jeff Barber Shop (864 Jefferson Avenue).

As for the pop-up itself, Lina Brown Young (John Young’s daughter) will be cooking her father’s secret recipe, while Stone (former cook at Young’s Wings N’ Things and Scottie’s Steakhouse) will be making his legendary steak sandwiches. For those who have not had a chance to try out the delicious mumbo sauce, this is your opportunity to do so. And for anyone that considers himself or herself a steak sandwich lover, these steak creations have got to be tasted to be believed.

Orders are to-go only and by pre-sale only. Pickup is on Wednesday, February 24th between 11AM-3PM. Pickup times will be assigned during checkout, and orders are limited to the first 70 tickets. The previous two pop-up events both sold out.

John Young T-shirts will also be available for purchase, with funding going towards the memorial mural.

The pop-up is in conjunction with an ongoing John Young GoFundMe memorial fundraiser.

The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway, Buffalo, NY