Boom Days – Buffalo’s annual celebration of the waterfront – will once again take place at Silo City in 2021. On Saturday May 15, from 3:30pm to 9:30pm, revelers are invited to attend this “ode to spring,” which includes live music – hurray!

Since 2001, the the community has been celebrating Boom Days. The event takes place in tandem with removal of the ice boom from the source of the Niagara River. The highly anticipated occurrence brings with it warmer days, and the start of the festival season.

“It’s our region’s unique way to be thankful for the end of our strong winter and welcome spring,” said festival co-founder, Rick Smith. “After a long covid winter, we’re so excited to trade in our computer screens for live outdoor fun. We’re going to toast spring, see three fantastic bands, launch the boom ball, watch fireworks, and have a blast!”

Along with opportunities to see the live bands at Duende’s unique outdoor beer garden setting, the performances will also be live-streamed on Facebook. All events are free and open to all, with all COVID protocols being followed.

“Being mindful of capacity limits and people’s varying states of comfort with live events, and to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the show, we will also be presenting the event virtually,” added Boom Days coordinator Tod A. Kniazuk. “Whether live at Duende or from the comfort of your home, we want everyone to enjoy a great lineup with us.”

Boom Days Buffalo Returns May 15, 2021

BOOM DAYS SCHEDULE

All events take place at Duende at Silo City (85 Silo City Row, Buffalo)

3:30pm The Brass Machine

4:45pm Boom Ball Roll & Launch from Duende to the Buffalo River with The Brass Machine

A Toast to Spring with Flying Bison

5:30pm The Barroom Buzzards with The Big Easy in Buffalo

7:30pm Yellow Jack

9:00pm Fireworks with Skylighters

Events are outside if weather permits, but will be moved inside in case of inclement weather

Duende 85 Silo City Row Buffalo, NY 14203

All events plus additional content can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/BoomDaysBuffalo

Boom Days is sponsored by Rigidized Metals, Silo City, Flying Bison Brewing Co., The Big Easy in Buffalo, and Skylighters.

Photo courtesy Boom Days