Big Reveal: Renovation Plans for 434 Delaware

Two months after purchasing an historic Delaware Avenue mansion, Crux Wealth Advisors is heading to the Preservation Board with plans for upgrades to the building. Crux Wealth Advisors, a California-based wealth management firm, purchased the William Dorsheimer House at 434 Delaware for $1.09 million in late February. The mansion has 9,536 sq.ft. of space and 24 on-site parking spaces.

Under plans prepared by Silvestri Architects, an addition on the southeast corner of the building would be demolished with a larger addition constructed in its place. The balcony-topped addition would include two entries and was designed to match the entrance on the north side of the building. Exterior work also includes new windows, brick repair and cleaning, fascia board replacement, concrete driveway pavers, and a new monument sign. The Preservation Board will review the project at its April 29 meeting.

Some history from the property’s Building-Structure Inventory Form:

This Second Empire Style building was originally owned by William Dorshimer, a Buffalo attorney and later Lieutenant-Governor of the State of New York (1875-1880). Commissioned a Harvard acquaintance H.H. Richardson to design his home on Delaware Avenue. Millard Fillmore visited William Dorshimer often in his home Dorshimer was also Buffalo’s Parks Commissioner and hired Frederick Law Olmsted to design Buffalo’s Park system. Dorshimer had his offices at 24 W. Seneca over the M&T Bank.

Design preceded Richardson’s Romanesque phase, in Second Empire Style Built of brick with stone trim. Records show Dorsheimer in possession 1869.

Description of Proposed Work: