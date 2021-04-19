Big Reveal: Mt. Olive Manor

Mt. Olive Baptist Church is proposing an affordable senior housing project south of its church at 703 E. Delavan Avenue. The three-story apartment building will include 65 units of affordable senior and supportive housing for individuals over the age of 55. People Inc. will provide supportive services to residents of supportive units to support their housing stability. Mt. Olive is working with Silvestri Architects and Creative Structures Services on the project.

Plans call for 61 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. It would front Sheridan Avenue on the 4.61 acre Mt. Olive Church campus. 37 new parking spaces will be added to the site.

From the Project Application:

The project concept arises from Mt. Olive Baptist Church’s decades of experience serving this community, during which they have observed a significant unmet need for safe, quality, affordable housing that is (i) tailored to the needs of seniors, and (ii) supports seniors’ ability to remain stably housed in the community as they age. Likewise, the market study completed has identified a capture rate of well under 10% for the proposed 65 apartments, hence indicating that the need is significant in this part of the city to provide safe, affordable housing to seniors.

The façade is predominantly brick with dark panel accent features and has taken design cues from the existing church. Three variances are required: excessive residential density, excessive lot width, and excessive ground floor blank wall width.