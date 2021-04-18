Big Reveal: Iron Island Brewery

Carousel Development is planning a brewery and tap room at 1223 Lovejoy Street. Iron Island Brewery will be one of the few craft beer producers on the East Side. Carousel is currently redeveloping neighboring 1221 Lovejoy as a restaurant and tavern. It purchased the 6,400 sq.ft. building at 1223 Lovejoy in March 2018 for $91,000. It most recently housed a Blue Wireless store and has two second floor apartments. TRM Architecture, Design & Planning designed the makeover.

The project requires a rear setback variance. From the application to the Zoning Board of Appeals:

The project includes construction of a boiler room addition in the rear of the Property, which is currently approximately 7’ 5” wide and a mix of cracked concrete and overgrown brush. Construction of the boiler addition extends the building envelope up to the rear Property line. The Property is zoned N-3C and abuts a N-3R district. While a “commercial block” building in the N-3C district may have a rear setback of 0’, the Code requires an additional setback the rear lot line abuts an N-3R zone.

1221 Lovejoy will include an outdoor patio immediately abutting the building extension.