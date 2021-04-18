Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: Iron Island Brewery

0 Comments

Carousel Development is planning a brewery and tap room at 1223 Lovejoy Street. Iron Island Brewery will be one of the few craft beer producers on the East Side. Carousel is currently redeveloping neighboring 1221 Lovejoy as a restaurant and tavern. It purchased the 6,400 sq.ft. building at 1223 Lovejoy in March 2018 for $91,000. It most recently housed a Blue Wireless store and has two second floor apartments. TRM Architecture, Design & Planning designed the makeover.

The project requires a rear setback variance. From the application to the Zoning Board of Appeals:

The project includes construction of a boiler room addition in the rear of the Property, which is currently approximately 7’ 5” wide and a mix of cracked concrete and overgrown brush. Construction of the boiler addition extends the building envelope up to the rear Property line. The Property is zoned N-3C and abuts a N-3R district. While a “commercial block” building in the N-3C district may have a rear setback of 0’, the Code requires an additional setback the rear lot line abuts an N-3R zone. 

1221 Lovejoy will include an outdoor patio immediately abutting the building extension.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments