Big Reveal: Gecko’s Proposed New Restaurant

The owner of Gecko’s Bar & Grill at 1462 Hertel Avenue is seeking approvals to demolish its existing building and construct a new one in its place. The two-story, 3,100 sq.ft. restaurant would feature an outdoor seating area on the first floor and a second-story balcony. Sutton Architecture designed the $1 million project.

Narrative from the project application:

The proposed use of the site would be a significant upgrade to the neighborhood and existing facility. It will create a new destination along Hertel Avenue and has the potential to increase other surrounding businesses. The exterior patio component of the proposed business will allow patrons to enjoy the outdoors during favorable weather.

Two doors away, Zahid Rahimi is seeking a Special Use Permit for a tavern and outdoor dining at 1456/58 Hertel. Rahimi is planning a Halal Mexican eatery at the site of the former La Tavola restaurant.

