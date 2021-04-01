Big Reveal: 138 Allen Street

Ellicott Development is moving forward with plans to convert an Allentown property into a mixed-use complex. The buildings at 138 Allen street and 71 Park Street will contain a mix of 4,300 sq.ft. of commercial space and 11 market-rate apartments under plans to be reviewed by the Preservation Board today. The 45,000 sq.ft. complex, most recently occupied by P.L.U.M. Works and sold to Ellicott Development in July 2019, was constructed from 1870 to 1893. TRM Architect designed the reuse plan.

From the Application:

We propose to renovate the building into a mix of uses. The first floor would include 4,300 sq ft of commercial retail space and 11 market-rate apartments. The second floor would include an additional 11 market-rate apartments. We are working in consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service to rehabilitate the building in a manner consistent with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Treatment of Historic Properties.

Exterior work will include reopening original and currently blocked-in window openings along the building’s side and rear elevations. The replacement window units will replicate the style of extant original window units found at the property. The primary (North} elevation, facing Allen Street, will receive new storefront glazing to replace the existing glass block. A new entryway will also be added on the righthand side of the Allen Street elevation, providing a secondary access point for the apartment units.

The main entryway for residents will occur at the building’s existing Park Street elevation where a small existing parking lot will provide residents with secure off-street parking. The lot will undergo some minor improvements including a new fence, landscape buffer along Park Street and gate arm at the existing driveway.

We are excited to re-energize this vacant historic building and believe that t he proposed reuse will add to the vibrancy of the Allentown Historic District.

The project is adjacent to two Ellicott Development apartment buildings. Ellicott converted the former University Club building at Delaware and Allen Street into 14 one and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 850 sq.ft. to slightly over 2,000 sq.ft. “The Bellasara” opened in August 2001. In 2011, the University Club’s athletic facilities, last occupied by Allentown Athletix, were converted into ten additional apartments and 1,800 sq.ft. of commercial space.