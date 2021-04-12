BAM! teams up with Barb’s Book Buddies | Art themed book readings and gallery tour

Another inspirational cultural/educational based collaboration is underway in WNY. This time it’s a mash-up between Buffalo Art Movement (BAM!) and Barb’s Book Buddies. This creative venture is designed to get kids who are interested in reading, immersed in the arts.

Storytime at BAM! and Barb’s Book Buddies turned out to be the perfect partnership to orchestrate this innovative and imaginative effort.

The cultural outing begins with a book reading, before the children are guided through a fun and educational tour of artwork created by three local esteemed artists: Travis Keller, Jeannine Mullan, and Sherry Arndt.

As a little background on the formations of this undertaking, Barbara “Barb” Sanchez first launched Barb’s Book Buddies as a way to thoughtfully engage kids – to encourage them to read more books. After teaching for over 30 years, she began to notice that children were interacting with computers more than they were with any sort of printed materials.

Barb advocates for self-published authors and makes it possible for young readers to be introduced to new titles.

By creating “teachable moments through hands-on activities and charming backdrops,” Barb found that children were willing to read books if they were encouraged to do so, using a more interactive process.

The online interactive video series became a big hit, not only with young readers, but with their parents who like the idea of introducing their children to new books and authors (see YouTube example).

Storytime at BAM! teams up with Barb’s Book Buddies

Recommended for kids ages 4 – 8, but all are welcome

In order to ensure health, safety and optimal fun for our guests, spaces are limited

Reserve a spot on Saturday, April 17, 2021 | 2pm or 4pm

Pierce-Arrow Commerce Park, 255 Great Arrow Avenue, Suite 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | art@bam716.com | 716-939-2445