Announcing the 2021 DEC Grant Recipients

We are excited to announce our 2021 DEC grant recipients! This year, we have awarded $122,500 in New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Decentralization (DEC) grants to individual artists and arts organizations in Erie and Niagara counties for the production of 46 arts projects in 2021. The projects span nearly every artistic discipline, including music performances, theatre productions, workshops, visual art exhibitions, literary projects, and more with many serving marginalized and under-resourced communities.

2021 Grant Recipients:

The purpose of the DEC grant program is to foster continued development of local arts programming based on the needs of the community. DEC support enables artists and organizations to grow while enhancing the cultural climate in the communities and neighborhoods where they live and work.

Applicants could request funding between $500-5,000 for arts-based projects. ASI received 77 application requests and a total funding request of $302,933. The grant recipients were selected by a panel of arts leaders from the region who reviewed all the applications and made the funding recommendations. All funded projects will take place during the 2021 calendar year.

Click here to learn more about the DEC grant program.