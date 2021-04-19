A Bike-Friendlier Buffalo

With the increase in bike-friendly infrastructure in Buffalo (such as bike lanes), we are finding more and more cyclists cruising around the city. It is for that reason that there is a push for enhanced bike amenities, to make cycling around Buffalo safer, and ultimately more enjoyable.

It was photographer Glenn Murray that first pointed out a number of new Fixit Bike Repair Stations, located in various areas of downtown Buffalo. To find out more about these snazzy features, I asked Angela M. Keppel, AICP, Project Planner at Buffalo Place, what she could tell me about the devices.

“They are a part of our Streetscape portion of our current round of our Buffalo Place New York Main Street grant, provided by New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal,” explained Keppel. “We installed three Fixit Bike Repair Stations with pumps along Main Street. They are located at Main and South Division (between the Pulaski Memorial and the Ellicott Square Building), at Lafayette Square (Main and Clinton near the Brisbane Building), and the Theatre District (in front of Hostel Buffalo Niagara). There is also an additional air pump with pressure gauge at Fountain Plaza in front of the Bank of America Building. The stations include tools necessary to perform bike repairs and maintenance, from changing a flat to adjusting brakes and derailleurs.

“With the rise in bicycling around Buffalo over the last few years, Buffalo Place felt the bike repair stations would help to support cyclists, particularly those who commute or visit Downtown. They build upon the work the City of Buffalo has been doing with new facilities including marked bike lanes, bike racks, etc. The Fixit stations are made by Dero Bikes and are similar to the station located on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, just north of Downtown.

“ The Streetscape portion of the project also included the installation of 23 new garbage cans along Main Street and 7 dog waste bag dispensers. These amenities help to keep Downtown clean. Several of the new garbage cans are located on the block between Seneca and Swan where the large wind calming structure was taking down. Because the structure occupied much of the block, there were few amenities there. Other garbage cans replace the outdated ones that are more than 30 years old and supplement the limited number of cans on those blocks. The new garbage cans match the ones installed on the blocks that have had Cars on Main Street projects completed. The dog waste bags are helpful for those who take care of their furry friends, which we have seen more of with the rise of downtown residential living.”

Sometimes, it’s the little unexpected conveniences that can make city-living more desirable. One of the biggest benefits to living in downtown cores throughout the world is the ease of getting around. Whether it’s by foot, Metro Rail, or a by bike, sometimes there’s nothing better than being able to ditch a car. At the same time, cyclists must be wary of getting soft and flat tires, which is never fun. Few people ever anticipate bikes breaking down. When it happens, it’s a real drag. That said, it is reassuring to know that a self-help station is always right around the corner, in case cyclists find themselves in a pickle.

Lead images courtesy Glenn Murray | Other photos courtesy Buffalo Place