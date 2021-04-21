2021 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival reimagined as a “Digital Blooming”

If you’ve been wondering how all of this whacky weather is affecting the cherry blossoms, you’re not alone. From an unusual spell of warm weather, to the snow that we are seeing today, the cherry trees are probably just as confused as we are. Adding to discombobulation of the times, we’re still faced with the tail end of a pandemic. That means that the 2021 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival will be reimagined as a “Digital Blooming.” That means that people will be able to virtually tune-in to a number of events and activities, including:

Behind-the-scenes videos of blooms in the garden

A Lockhouse cocktail demonstration

Japanese music

This year’s special digital program will be hosted by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, The Buffalo History Museum, Friends of the Japanese Garden, and Music is Art, from April 26th – May 2nd.

“The Japanese Garden in Delaware Park has never been more beautiful or relevant,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “The garden’s design is meant for contemplation and tranquility, so we ask the public to respect the serenity of this space and keep healthy distancing to one another. Together with our fantastic community partners we look forward to a beautiful year in Buffalo’s Olmsted parks, as they continue to sustain us and need our support.”

“The ‘Hanami’ or ‘flower-viewing’ season has assuredly arrived,” said Melissa Brown, Executive Director of The Buffalo History Museum. “And community safety requires imaginative, alternate ways to soak in these long-awaited pops of pink. From participating in a fully virtual silent auction, to viewing videos of the beautiful blossoms, and posting blossom-inspired crafts from the comfort of home- I encourage you to get creative and engage in this flower-viewing season with us.”

People are also encouraged to submit haikus this year (see video below).

Anyone anticipating viewing the cherry blossoms in person, remember that safety measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing are encouraged. Otherwise, be sure to enjoy this entertaining virtual program by visiting www.bfloparks.org/blossoms2021 or join the Cherry Blossom Reimagined Facebook event.

The Virtual Line-Up will take place April 26th – May 2nd, 2021

Special thanks to the generous and steadfast supporters for sharing in this digital blooming (in alphabetical order): Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Blossom, Music is Art, and The Buffalo History Museum.

Lead image courtesy Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival