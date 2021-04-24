Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2021 Birdathon

On May 8, nature and bird lovers are invited to take part in Buffalo Audubon Society’s annual “Birdathon,” described as “a walkathon, only instead of counting miles, we count birds!” The event is also a fundraiser for the organization that connects people with nature, promotes bird-focused advocacy, and engages in habitat preservation and restoration.

Each year, Society supporters take to the trails of Beaver Meadow, to explore the wetlands woods, and meadows, in search of a multitude of bird species. Individuals and teams are welcome to participate in the Birdathon, which takes place during a 24-hour time period. The more bird bird species spotted, the more pledges are collected.

For those that can’t make the trip to Beaver Meadow, they are welcome to participate in a “Bird-at-home-a-thon.” The most important thing is to be able to identify the birds during their spring migration, while raising money for bird conservation in WNY. Bird watchers are welcome to gather “per species pledges” or make direct donations, before heading out to go birding on May 8.A

A $20 registration fee covers: 1 Birdathon T-shirt and admittance to the Society’s kick-off party on Friday, May 7 at Beaver Meadow. Donations are tax-deductible. 

Click here to learn more.

Buffalo Audubon Society, Inc.
1610 Welch Road,
North JavaNY 14113
585-457-3228
info@buffaloaudubon.org

