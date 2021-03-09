The old world corner deli has been a staple of Buffalo neighborhoods for generations. There’s something about a traditional deli that simply makes people happy.

If there’s one place that could use a deli, it’s Elmwood Avenue. To this day, I remember how loved X-Cel Produce was, with their monster-size sandwiches. Other than X-Cel, the street has been bereft of a deli for as long as I can remember.

I’m not just talking about a sandwich shop, I’m talking about a place to pick cold cuts and cheeses (by the pound), house made chicken cutlets, meatballs, pasta salads, baked goods, and all the rest.

If that all sounds good to you, then you will be happy to hear that Zio’s Deli & Heroes will be setting up shop on Elmwood in 2021.

Zio’s is the brainchild of Annie Doyle, her soon-to-be husband Ben Tronolone, and Ben’s brother, Michael Tronolone. The idea of opening a traditional Italian-style deli has been a dream of Ben’s since he was a teenager. “Ever since we started dating he’s been talking about it,” Annie told me.

What is especially interesting about Zio’s is the way that it came into play. The trio recently purchased three addresses – 1055 Elmwood, 1053 Elmwood and 601 Bird Avenue. Along with a number of apartments, the storefront at 1053-1055 Elmwood (formerly Poster Art) just happens to be the perfect spot for Ben’s dream deli. It turns out that Ben and Michael’s father, John Tronolone, was a college roommates with Mark Corsi, who owned Poster Art. John was also tied into the ownership group (Rocco’s, Siena, Oliver’s, 800 Maple) that would go on to open JT’s (named after John, who passed away in 2013), which is located further up Elmwood Avenue. That’s the same restaurant that Ben was managing, until just recently.

When Annie, Ben, and Michael learned that there was a window to purchase the Poster Art building, they knew that they had to make a move. Not only had there been a bagel shop in the space prior to Poster Art, it just so happens that John had purchased the building along with Mark in 1999, to open Poster Art. When John passed away, Mark ended up purchasing his share of the building.

Knowing all of this history, the trio immediately realized that they had an opportunity to keep Mark’s legacy alive, by naming their new deli concept “Zio’s,” – in Italian the word translates to “uncle,” and is slang for “dude.” And if there was ever a “dude” on the street, it was Mark Corsi, who passed away a couple of years ago. Mark was also an uncle figure – “Uncle Mark” – to Ben and Michael, both of whom worked at the shop when they were in high school.

“Ben and I moved back to Buffalo from Nashville, so that he could manage JT’s,” Annie explained. “At the time, we had no idea that this opportunity would arise. I can’t put into words how much this means to us. Making it happen in the same building that Ben and Michael’s Dad once purchased with his best friend Mark in order to open Poster Art, makes it even more special. I know they would both be so happy to see this all take place. I’m so honored and excited to be a partner in this with two of my favorite people.”

There are so many intertwined links to the building, and to the Tronolone family, that it appears to be destiny. For Ben, who has been in the restaurant industry for years, this is his chance to enter into a family business that will allow him to cut out the late night shifts.

“Ben will be the face of the deli,” said Annie, who is still working for a Nashville business, remotely. “Michael and I will deal more with the business end of the operation, but it’s going to be all hands on deck for a while.” Michael is currently living and working in NYC, but will be spending some time in Buffalo, as the deli warrants.

As for the deli itself, Ben told me that, to start, there will be 15 signature sandwiches and a handful of sides, with some vegan options. Aside from growing up in an Italian household, and working for years in the restaurant industry, Ben (along with the team) has been taking some road trips to NYC to sample foods from some of the best delis in the land.

“We’re going to be accommodating to the customers,” Ben told me. “We’re going to sell it however the heck you want it – you can order the sandwich, or the ingredients in the sandwich. We’re in the product testing phase right now. I want to have three different bread options – a crusty baguette, a wide soft roll (for Annie), and whole wheat wraps. We haven’t decided where we are getting the bread from yet – we’re looking locally and/or at parbaked options from NYC and Massachusetts. Our end goal will be to bake the rolls ourselves. We will also be selling Annie’s vegan chocolate chip cookies (among other delectable treats). Eventually we will offer sandwich trays to offices and for tailgating. But at this point we’re busy testing out the products and building out the kitchen.”

More than anything else, Annie and Ben told me that they are thankful for the Buffalo community that has been so supportive of their new journey. From the crew at JT’s to supportive family members, to the Elmwood residents who are happy about their good fortune, to have a deli back on the street… “It’s the main reason we came back to Buffalo,” said Annie. “There’s something about this city. Our goal is to be involved, and give back to the community. Ever since Ben was a teenager, this has been his dream. We’re doing this for ourselves, but we’re also doing it for Buffalo – this city has been so supportive.”

I know that I’m going to be supportive, once Zio’s opens its doors. It’s been a long time since I thought about heading to an Elmwood Village old world Italian-style deli counter to pick up a sandwich. There’s something very comforting in knowing that Zio’s is on its way, bringing with it great food and rekindling fond memories, while establishing another family legacy.

Zio’s Deli & Heroes| 1055 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook | Visit website for updates, days and hours

Photo credit: Photos by Kacey Elizabeth Photography