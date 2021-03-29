Who is your Garden Spark?

Anyone who has a green thumb can probably attribute their love for gardening to a family member or friend. Like so many other pastimes and activities, gardening can sometimes be “who you know,” which is a major contributing factor to “what you know.” These are the people passed along encouragement, passion, and helpful tips. They are the people led by example – they are the “garden sparks” – inspirational men, women (and even children) that ignited a passion for planting and tending Mother Nature’s bounty.

As a way to “say thanks” to those who have led us down these garden trails, Gardens Buffalo Niagara has created a way to honor them. It’s called “My Garden Spark.” Anyone that makes a donation (an honorary or memorial gift) to the organization that hosts Buffalo’s beloved Garden Walk – donors are invited to tell a story of the person that helped them to become the gardener that they they are today. Not only will this help The Garden Walk (and other flowery initiatives around Buffalo), it will also culminate in a wonderful catalogue of stories, along with accompanying images of people, gardens, etc.

Take, for example, one donation/story entry that pays tribute to Helen Florence Hemberger, “Florence” (lead image):

I grew up in my grandmother’s gardens–these were extravagant affairs, terraced with stone walls and paths by my grandfather, a carpenter and mason. From first thaw to first frost, there was something in bloom, flower and vegetable gardens always lush and always alive with all kinds of creature–praying mantis, cicadas, grubs–and birds. I pretended to be an adventurer in the field. I watched the spit bugs and monarch caterpillars and broke open the milkweed leaves and seed pods to feel the sticky “milk.” I hid in the bower made by the rose bushes and wrote stories and drew pictures. Naptime in the summer was often on blankets under the huge maple tree and I can still conjure the sound of the leaves in the breeze that made naptime last well beyond toddler years. I have carried seeds from those gardens from home to home and the touch and scent of soil will always be the touch and scent of grandma. -Shared by Laurie Ousley

Stories and photos will be shared at MyGardenSpark.com and social media over the next few weeks to honor and celebrate how gardeners spark inspiration and creativity. The organization will also send along a letter to notify someone’s “spark” that he or she has been recognized as an inspirational role model.

Do you have a gardener that inspired you? You can honor them as your Garden Spark by visiting here.