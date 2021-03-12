Welcome to Serendipity Labs | Co-working on the 29th Floor of the Seneca One Tower

Serendipity Labs, the co-working space on the 29th floor of the Seneca One Tower, is now officially open. The flexible offices occupy just under 20,000 square feet of the entire floor, which provides members with virtually limitless amenities, especially once you consider the rest of the offerings in Buffalo’s tallest building.

“The building is what sets us apart from other co-working spaces in Buffalo,” said General Manager Kristen Zimmerman. “The views are incredible – it’s the exciting part of it.”

Zimmerman told me that there are 80 designated offices, offering different sizes for workers to choose from, ranging from one person to team rooms. “There’s a concierge Monday through Friday, and from a creative standpoint there’s lots of networking potential with so many different companies represented on the floor.”

Serendipity Labs offers breakout rooms, a co-working lounge, a board room (rentable), 2 visual rooms (smaller conference rooms), fully encrypted and secure wi-fi, access to high-end IT services, mail, secure printing, and other key member services.

“It’s proving to be a great way for people to get out of their work-from-home situations,” Zimmerman explained. “It’s almost like being in a Starbucks Café… there’s coffee, water, and tea available – currently we are serving up local Tipico coffee, but we’re going to be rotating local coffees. There are premium beverages and snacks at the Market Café, and then there’s access to the SO Food Hall in the building, as well as a gym (coming soon – with reasonable pricing for Serendipity members), CrossFit by Quarter Deck Athletics, a bar on the lobby floor, a beer garden (coming soon), food trucks this summer, and pop-ups.”

I was not aware that members of Serendipity Labs had full access to 30 other locations in 15 states. Not only is that great for the Buffalo members who do a lot of traveling, it’s also great for out-of-state business people who are coming to Buffalo and want to set up downtown, looking for the lay of the land.”

“This co-working space is exciting for the building,” said Zimmerman. “It’s the perfect addition to everything else that’s going on.”

Serendipity Labs | Douglas Development | 1 Seneca Street | Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716.293.2974 | Parking not included, but there are numerous parking areas including ramps, underground parking, and parking lots. Accessible by Metro Rail. Bicycle parking. Secured access 24/7/365.

Photos by Devin Chavanne