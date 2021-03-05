Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Virtual Public Meeting to discuss a new vision for Grant Street’s streetscape design

Grant Street is one of the prime commercial corridors that could use an injection of urbanism. That boost of urbanism will come in the form of new infrastructure. With neighboring Niagara Street to the west (and the Vision Niagara project), it’s the perfect time to create some dynamic synergy between the streets.

As a way to get the community involved, GObike is partnering with the offices of State Senator Sean Ryan and Councilmember David Rivera, to discuss a new vision for Grant Street’s streetscape design. The webinar will give an inside look into the future of the street which has limitless potential. Unfortunately, that potential has not been fully tapped, as Grant Street is a hodgepodge of dated aesthetics, including insufficient infrastructure and numerous buildings that could use spruce-ups. 

Fortunately, over the last year, we’ve seen some glimmers of hope, including a series of building facade renovations that have contributed a great deal to the street. Now, we must grab hold of that momentum, and push it to another level, with the help of the community, of course.

The virtual public meeting will be held on Mar 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM.

To register for the webinar, click here.

