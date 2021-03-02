The Trailer @ Five Points Bakery | Pop-up art, an outdoor bar… the stage is set for live music

Five Points Bakery has added a new outdoor amenity to its laundry list of ever-expanding offerings. This time it’s a small versatile building that will serve as an outdoor bar during the “prime” season, while hosting pop-up art exhibitions and shops during the “off” season. Launching this spring, The Trailer will be the perfect addition to the bakery’s resourceful grounds.

“The construction is almost complete except for the wrap around bar. The painting and roof have to wait for warm weather,” said Kevin Gardner, co-owner of Five Points Bakery. “[The Trailer] will serve alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, as well as food. It is on the grounds of the bakery, but will be a separate business.”

As for the live music and performances, there will also be room for all of that, according to Gardner.

“The Trailer will support the outdoor live music we got a license for last year and will be expanding this year,” Gardner noted. “The new stage for the bands will be built once The Trailer is done.”

This new destination-driven neighborhood attraction is going to be quite something. It’s akin to the icing on the cake of a neighborhood that has been organically growing into a totally unique ‘placemaking 101-rich’ locality.

Once The Trailer is up and running, it will be the culmination of everything that we’ve been asking for, and fighting for, for decades. Quaint. Live music. Organic. Art. Good food. Walkability. Outdoors. Kid friendly. Dog friendly. Small businesses…. the list goes on and on.

Speaking of art, The Trailer is now hosting its inaugural off-season pop-up art show (before the live music season arrives). The guest artist is Esther Lan – her works are on view from March 1st-31st, open for viewing Sunday-Friday from 8am to 3:30pm, and Saturday 8am to 6pm.

Who knows? After that, we might find an entrepreneurial start-up setting up in The Trailer. Or maybe the live music season will commence? Per usual, Gardner will keep us all guessing what’s coming next. One thing is for sure – it’s going to be great, there is no doubt.

Five Points Bakery & Toast Café, 44 Brayton Street, Buffalo NY | 716-884-8888 | Menu