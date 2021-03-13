St Patrick’s Day with Crikwater and Gates of Steel

St. Patrick’s Day is going to look a little different this year, but it doesn’t mean that there aren’t celebrations going on around town. One event that caught my attention is Crikwater and Gates of Steel playing at Chandlerville (Chandler Street) in Black Rock. What I found most interesting about this particular St Patrick’s Day celebration was the “dinner theater” aspect, which event organizer Elias Benavides felt was the appropriate course, considering the circumstances.

“Whether or not we have embraced the protocols in covid world, we have adapted to a dinner theater, or dinner concert type of live experience,” said Benavides. “Seated at tables, following the rules has allowed us to resume performances. Live entertainment – I’ve always believed – soothes the soul, brings happiness to our hearts, and so many of us have been missing this in our lives. Resuming our traditions like St. Patrick’s Day, the holiest day on the Irish calendar, with live music, food, and drink connects people with a heritage centuries old. To be able to do things like this, reignites our humanity in a time when people need it most. Still no dancing, but maybe we will be dancing in the streets again soon.

“As we learn to adapt to covid world protocols, live music and entertainment have been returning to stages, albeit in this case, a dinner/concert/theater style. Thin Man Brewery and Tappo have been ardent supporters of live music, and now welcome artists and and audience back. This Sunday, with no parade, revelers looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day are welcome to Thin Man on Chandler Street. The restaurant will host a doubleheader of Irish music with Gates of Steel at 1pm, bashing out favorites from the likes of Flogging Molly, The Tossers, Dropkick Murphys, and other gritty Irish punk favorites. At 5pm the restaurant welcomes longtime South Buffalo favorites Crikwater, offering a more traditional Celtic sound. Reservations are recommended. There is no cover.”

St Patrick’s Day with Crikwater and Gates of Steel

Thin Man Brewery | 166 Chandler Street | Buffalo NY

Sunday March 14, 2021

Gates of Steel at 1pm

Crikwater at 5pm

Price: Free

For more information, visit this Facebook event page.

Lead image: Crikwater has been entertaining audiences throughout Western New York since 2011, and has since become one of the premier Irish and Celtic traditional folk bands in the Buffalo, NY area. Check back here regularly to keep up on their performance schedule, and to find out what happening with the boys from South Buffalo.