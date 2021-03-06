Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

SOUNDCHECK: Jackson Cavalier

Welcome to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny

Tonight’s episode features Rochester’s own Jackson Cavalier (@jacksoncavalier). The “one man band” played us some of his originals in the barrel room at Iron Smoke Distillery

Set List
  1. Lilliana
  2. Sincerely Yours
  3. Dead Bird
  4. Lucky Dog Daydream

 

