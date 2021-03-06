SOUNDCHECK: Jackson Cavalier

Welcome to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny
Tonight’s episode features Rochester’s own Jackson Cavalier (@jacksoncavalier). The “one man band” played us some of his originals in the barrel room at Iron Smoke Distillery
- Lilliana
- Sincerely Yours
- Dead Bird
- Lucky Dog Daydream
