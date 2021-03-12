Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

SOUNDCHECK: Hundred Plus Club

Welcome to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Tonight’s episode features Buffalo’s own Hundred Plus Club (@hundredplusclub). 

Set:

  1. I Want Better
  2. At The Speed of Sloth
  3. Grilled Cheese for Stephanie

Band:
Zain Shirazi – Guitar / Vocals
Josh Gidwitz – Guitar
Rafi Bloomberg – Bass
Burak Spoth – Drums

Special thanks to our Series Sponsors:

Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York

Picasso’s: We Are Buffalo Pizza! Order online tonight at www.picassospizza.net

 

