SOUNDCHECK: Hundred Plus Club

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Tonight’s episode features Buffalo’s own Hundred Plus Club (@hundredplusclub).
Set:
- I Want Better
- At The Speed of Sloth
- Grilled Cheese for Stephanie
Band:
Zain Shirazi – Guitar / Vocals
Josh Gidwitz – Guitar
Rafi Bloomberg – Bass
Burak Spoth – Drums
