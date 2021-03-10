Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Sinatra & Co. prepares to break ground at South Aud Block at Canalside

0 Comments

Sinatra & Company is gearing up to break ground at Canalside in a matter of weeks, for its South Aud Block development. The new Heritage Point” buildings will be situated adjacent to the Explore & More Children’s Museum. Two five-story buildings feature 71,000 square feet of retail and office space along with 64 market rate and affordable apartments.  They will be built on Parcels A2.2 and A2.3 below.

Heritage Point was originally set to be completed by now, but the pandemic has set the clock back on this project, as well as Sinatra’s other projects. That includes the West Utica townhomes project that would be well underway at this point if it were not for the skyrocketing cost and availability of materials, especially wood.

Developer Nick Sinatra says that we can expect to see a groundbreaking at the historic section of the former Children’s Hospital site this summer. Unfortunately, Duff’s is no longer going to occupy the former Casa di Pizza building on Elmwood (the decision was caused by the pandemic). “They are out but we are still going ahead with the development, starting in sixty days,” says Sinatra.We will leave the space as white box. We’re looking for a tenant right now (there’s space for a beer garden in back). Elmwood Crossing is full speed ahead.”

As for Heritage Point, Sinatra notes that there is an aggressive 14 month construction schedule, in order to capture the summer season in 2022. “We will be moving dirt shortly after the formal groundbreaking in a few short weeks. We were hoping to get Southern Tier Brewery, but we lost it to Harborcenter due to the pandemic and a prolonged timeline. I am convinced that once this is built, it’s going to be the hottest space going – it will become our new entertainment district. It’s going to be bustling with people, many who will be living there. There will be plenty of restaurants, and we’re still considering the food hall concept… I think that that concept will still work down there.”

“The project is going to be tenant-driven. After the groundbreaking, we’re going to go after tenants, because at that point we will have a definite completion timeline. Our goal is to attract local businesses, and to have some fan favorites such as a chicken wing restaurant and a burger place (something like Ted’s). We will also be talking to the brokerage community about seeing what nationals might fit. But the charm will be the local food hall, which will help to attract Buffalonians and Canadians while supporting the local business community.”

Sinatra has a lot on his plate, that is certain. Thankfully, we’re going to see a lot of the construction logjam due to the pandemic breaking free, starting with Heritage Point.

Sinatra has secured parking for the project in Harborcenter, across the street. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments