Seeking Community Input to Inform Redevelopment Planning @ DL&W Terminal

When it comes down to the future of Canalside and The Cobblestone District, one of the most exciting projects will one day be the DL&W Terminal. The DL&W Terminal offers this waterfront area something that just can’t be duplicated – it’s a chance to build a fresh destination-driven concept, by using a unique historic building that is directly tied in to the Metro Rail. Not to mention its immediate proximity to the Buffalo River and (coming soon) The RiverLine project.

Back in March of 2020, we saw a glimpse of what the DL&W Terminal beholds, as Savarino Companies and consultant partner Project for Public Spaces (PPS) began to explore what a market experience might look like at the Terminal, with recreational amenities, music, arts and entertainment, co-working spaces, small business incubation facilities, retail, restaurants, public markets, community programming, and special events.

DL&W’s second floor includes 74,875 sq.ft. of unfinished indoor space and 57,662 sq.ft. of outdoor deck space that overlooks the Buffalo River and Canalside. Approximately 6,500 sq.ft. of space on the first floor adjacent to the planned rail station platform will also be available for development.

Then, even more recently, Tim Tielman’s idea for a reimagined Skyway included weaving the DL&W Terminal into the concept via an elevated concourse.

Needless to say, the possibilities are endless.

Savarino and PPS have stated that there is a vision to construct a new first floor NFTA Metro Rail station that will provide access to the 1st and 2nd floor of the DL&W Terminal (the plan is already underway). That means that there’s a more urgent push to dream up the various components of the complex, which will be partially guided by a new public survey – part of the team’s formal community outreach and engagement process.

Some of the key themes that have emerged so far include:

Connection to neighborhood and adjacent attractions

Arts and culture can be components of a creative hub

Follow principles of Universal Design and foster access for all

Creation of low barrier to entry in order to provide opportunities for local small businesses

Inclusive and multigenerational uses, activities and programming

“We want to combine successful place-making strategies with local public input to create a thriving and successful public space in a space that should be open and available to the public,” said Courtney Cox, Vice President of Development, Savarino Companies.

The survey* can be accessed at: DLandWTerminal.com

The team has provided people with some additional “food for thought”:

www.pps.org/article/what-is-placemaking

www.pps.org/article/11steps

*All respondents will remain anonymous but will have the opportunity to provide contact information to explore and they can opt to stay connected.

Lead image courtesy DL&W Terminal Team