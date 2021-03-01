Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market set to open White Linen Tea House

John Pirrone and Scott DeMott, the entrepreneurs behind the Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, have now announced that they are moving forward with plans to expand their rustic enterprise in North Tonawanda. Not only will they be creating a gourmet kitchen, to sell their “hometown sauces,” salsa, dressings, olive oils, sauces, marinades, jams, jellies, pickles, dips, rubs, a variety of hometown spices, relishes, they will also be adding a “fresh bakery” to their ever-expanding line-up.

The expansion will be completed by May 1st, marked by the grand opening of Rustic Buffalo’s third building, which will coincide with the kickoff of the outdoor Artisan & Farmer’s Market.

As if that was not enough, Pirrone and DeMott will be re-opening North Tonawanda’s iconic White Linen Tea House (lead image), which is on the same property at the Artisan Market. The new venture will add representation from an additional 45 artisans to the mix, equating to a total number of 110 artisans showcased throughout three “uniquely styled buildings.”

Visitors to the market’s “7 days a week” experience are invited to enjoy coffee, tea, hot chocolate, a cold beverage, scones, or even a freshly-baked pie, while relaxing on the covered porch/patio café area.

Pirrone and DeMott have set out to create the ultimate rustic experience that they believe will become a year round artisanal destination in WNY. Towards that end, they are currently working towards the launch of their Outdoor Artisan Market, starting May 1st (every Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 4PM).

“As Buffalonians, we are all committed to shopping local and this is a perfect way to support local Artisans throughout the Western New York area,” said DeMott. “The expansion of Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market provides a solution for those artisans that continue to be affected by the challenges of the pandemic, leaving the artisans with very few options.”

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Road, North Tonawanda NY 14120 | 716-907-9318

Open year-round, 7 days a week with late night hours