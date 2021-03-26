Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Cap of Hope

When it comes to fighting cancer, ‘hope’ is one of the strongest forms of desire that families can arm themselves with. Hope comes in so many different forms – some people pray, others meditate, still others paint, or write… hope can be worn on one’s sleeve, or even on one’s head.

For cancer patients that prefer to wear their feelings, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has teamed up with New Era Cap and the Buffalo Sabres to design, produce, and release a limited-edition Cap of Hope. The cap has been designed as a collaboration between Roswell Park patients and a doctor, as a “symbol of hope for patients, caregivers and those in the WNY community touched by cancer.”

“The Cap of Hope creates awareness and provides support to patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president of business development. “The Buffalo Sabres organization is proud to once again join with Roswell Park and New Era Cap in this initiative as we continue to fight cancer together.”

“For the past four years, we’ve had the opportunity to partner with Roswell Park and the Buffalo Sabres to bring doctors and patients together to design a cap that serves as symbol of solidarity for patients, caregivers and survivors as they stand together to battle cancer,” said Josh Feine, Vice President of Sports Marketing, Corporate Partnerships and Business Development for New Era Cap. “This year’s cap is extra special, as we support and honor all of the amazing staff members and caregivers at Roswell Park, who have tirelessly fought over the past twelve months and have dedicated themselves to the care of patients and families in our Western New York community. We at New Era are forever grateful for all of their sacrifices and are honored to support the fight to end cancer.”

“This partnership reflects a community with longstanding dedication to Roswell Park and its fight to free our world from the fear, pain and loss due to cancer,” Jennifer Hickok, Director of Corporate and Sports Partnerships at the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. “When patients and caregivers wear this cap, they will know that they are not in this fight alone.”

The limited-edition cap is now available for sale at the Buffalo Sabres New Era store at KeyBank Center and all local Wegmans locations while supplies last. The cap costs $28 with $5 from every purchase supporting cancer research and patient care at Roswell Park.