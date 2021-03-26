Rehab of Two Richardson Complex Buildings Advancing

The Hotel Henry may be dormant, but redevelopment plans for two buildings east of it are moving forward. Savarino Companies has applied for an Adaptive Reuse Permit from the City for conversion of the Richardson Olmsted Complex’s Buildings 9 and 13. The two buildings will have low to moderate-income affordable housing units with a mix of amenities designed to attract professionals working in arts, design, entertainment, culinary, media and cultural professions.

The proposed $26.4 million rehabilitation will transform the properties into 71 apartments including 35 studios, 26 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units. Planned amenities include a fitness center, laundry room, indoor bike storage, tenant storage, dog washing stations, indoor and outdoor communal spaces, and live/work amenities such as artist studio/workshop spaces.

Savarino is working with CJS Architects on the project. The building exteriors will retain their historic integrity. Building 9 encompasses 47,600 sq.ft. of space while Building 13 is 36,700 sq.ft.