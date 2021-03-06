Register for the 2021 Spring Sweep

Earlier today, I took a walk around Union Ship Canal (Ship Canal Commons @ Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park) with my dogs, and I couldn’t believe how much trash was everywhere. It was disgusting.

When I arrived home, I noticed that Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is encouraging people to sign up for their annual Spring Sweep, which is part of the Great Lakes Cleanup.

The Spring Sweep is a collaborative clean-up that targets the Great Lakes Basin.

Obviously, if there is litter and trash along the shorelines, chances are that all of that manmade debris is going to make its way into the lake… unless people make an effort to clean it up first.

Here are the details:

Register for Saturday small group cleanups, Sunday solo sweeps, and learn about pollution prevention throughout the week.

1. Saturdays, 4/24 and 5/1 – in person public events

2. Sundays, 4/25 and 5/2 – Solo Sweeps

3. Weekdays, 4/26 – 4/30 – pollution prevention

Anyone that wants to make an even bigger impact can register as a Water Warrior and help raise funds for the continued protection and restoration of our waterways.

Get involved: Learn more on Waterkeeper’s cleanup page

Lead image courtesy of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper